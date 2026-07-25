Internet, metro, liquor shops: What is restricted in Delhi amid CJP protest

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing NEET protests, describing him as India's "past" while calling the protesting students the country's "future" and asserting that the Prime Minister could not defeat them.

New Delhi, Jul 23 (ANI): A view of Connaught Place, where the shops have been closed early, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI video Grab)

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Speaking to reporters, Gandhi alleged that the government machinery was being used against the protesting students but urged them to remain steadfast in their agitation.

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Liquor shops close before 8 pm

According to Delhi government officials, the decision to reduce liquor shop timings was taken based on inputs from Delhi Police, which flagged the need for additional preventive measures to maintain law and order in the central Delhi area, reported PTI.

Officials said the temporary change in operating hours is aimed at preventing any untoward incidents during the protest period.

A similar situation was witnessed on Thursday, when several liquor shops across the city were shut earlier than usual without any prior public announcement. The unexpected closure left many customers unable to purchase liquor and forced them to return empty-handed.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the early closure of liquor vends is purely a precautionary measure and is part of the government's efforts to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the ongoing demonstrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the early closure of liquor vends is purely a precautionary measure and is part of the government's efforts to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the ongoing demonstrations. {{/usCountry}}

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18 Metro stations remain shut

Eighteen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi were closed on Saturday, fourth straight day of such closure due to security concerns amid the ongoing CJP protest near Jantar Mantar, officials said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the stations remain closed from 7.30 am until further instructions. However, interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

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The closed stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi.

Also Read | ‘Couldn’t shut paper leaks': Opposition attacks Centre over Delhi metro, internet restrictions amid CJP protest

Mobile internet suspended for sixth time

The government on Saturday extended the mobile internet shutdown in and around Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site until 12 midnight, directing telecom service providers (TSPs) to suspend mobile internet services within a 1.5-km radius of the protest venue. The latest extension marks the sixth internet shutdown order issued in the area over the last five days.

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The first shutdown order was issued on July 20, directing telecom operators, including Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, to suspend mobile internet services from 10 am to 6 pm in parts of central Delhi around Jantar Mantar.

A second order followed on July 22, cutting internet access from 6 pm until 6 am the next morning.

The third order was issued on Thursday, extending the suspension from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. A fourth order later on Thursday extended the shutdown from 4.30 pm until 12 midnight, according to people aware of the matter in the telecom industry.

Also Read | Shops in Delhi's CP shut early; 17 metro stations closed again

Connaught Place establishments closed early

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Shops, restaurants and offices across Connaught Place closed early on Thursday after the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued an urgent advisory asking establishments to shut by 6.30 pm as a precautionary measure amid heightened movement of people and security personnel in the area.

The advisory, issued on Thursday morning, said, "Looking at the critical situation around CP, all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place shall close for the day by 6.30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026."

The circular further requested all establishment owners/occupiers to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the directions "to avoid any unpleasant situation and save themselves from any loss of property and injury."

The association said the circular was issued following advice from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

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