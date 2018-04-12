MHA asks states to ensure security during Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14

Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, the Centre on Thursday asked all states to beef up security and check any possible attempt to incite violence.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that districts magistrates and superintendents of police should ensure peace and check violence in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The latest MHA missive came in the wake of massive violence in different parts of the country during the April 2 Bharat Bandh by Dalit groups, leading to the death of about a dozen people.

“The MHA has asked that patrolling be intensified to ensure that no loss of life and property takes place and prohibitory orders may be issued wherever necessary,” an MHA official said.

The MHA also asked DMs and SPs to activate community policing initiatives to ensure peace and harmony.