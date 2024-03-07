 MHA designates LeT member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / MHA designates LeT member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA

MHA designates LeT member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA

ANI |
Mar 07, 2024 05:07 PM IST

Mohammad Qasim has been involved in various terror attacks, and bomb blasts.

Union Home Ministry on Thursday designated Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman, presently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Mohammad Qasim Gujjar (HT File)
Mohammad Qasim Gujjar (HT File)

The ministry made the announcement through a notification pointing out that Mohammad Qasim, a 32-year-old permanent resident of Angrala in Reasi district Jammu, with the intention to wage war against the country, is involved in carrying out a wide range of terrorist activities including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and cash as well as delivering and managing consignments from across the border.

Mohammad Qasim has also been involved in various terror attacks, and bomb blasts and is responsible for causing death and injuries to a number of persons in these terror incidents.

To widen the areas of terror activities, the MHA said, Mohammad Qasim has been involved in creating new terror modules by recruitment and radicalisation by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications.

Considering Mohammad Qasim's involvement in terrorism, the Ministry said it exercised the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and designated Mohammad Qasim as a terrorist. 

