MHA empowers states, UTs to seize assets of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League-JK

NEW DELHI: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday issued two notifications to empower states and union territories to act against Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, two Jammu and Kashmir based groups banned last month. The home ministry had said Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in the Union Territory (FILE PHOTO)

Muslim League, led by Masarat Alam Bhat, and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, were banned by the MHA under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on December 27 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

“The Central government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under section 7 and section 8 of the said (UAPA) act shall also be exercised by the state governments and the union territory administration in relation to the above said unlawful association (s),” the notification said.

The two notifications empower the Jammu and Kashmir administration to seize assets and freeze bank accounts and finances belonging to the two outfits.

Section 7 of UAPA prohibits use of funds by any banned organisation while section 8 allows authorities to notify any place suspected to be used by the banned organisations for its activities and can be investigated or searched by the police officers.

On the decision to ban both the organisations, Union home minister Amit Shah said last month that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and that any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.

“The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) is declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K, supporting terrorist activities, and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K,” Shah said in a post on ‘X’ on December 27.

About Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, he said - “The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule”.