 MHA extends 50% GST support for central police canteen purchases | Details
MHA extends 50% GST support for central police canteen purchases | Details

MHA extends 50% GST support for central police canteen purchases | Details

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Mar 14, 2024 10:52 AM IST

The move is intended for “the benefit of serving and retired personnel of CAPFs, Central Police Organisations, and State Police Forces and their families.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Wednesday its decision to continue providing 50% financial assistance on Goods and Services Tax (GST) for purchases made from the central police canteen, known as “Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar”, effective from April 1, a measure is aimed at welfare enhancement.

Under the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar system, serving and retired personnel of CAPFs (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles) will benefit. (File Photo)
Under the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar system, serving and retired personnel of CAPFs (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles) will benefit. (File Photo)

According to a statement released by the ministry, the move is intended for “the benefit of serving and retired personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations, and State Police Forces and their families.”

The ministry statement said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs recognises and respects the hard work of force personnel in maintaining internal security of the Country and gives utmost importance to the welfare of CAPFs and their families.”

Members of the Central Armed Police Forces frequently serve in remote and challenging environments, fulfilling their duties despite facing risks to their lives and enduring personal hardships.

What is Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar system?

-The Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) initiative, introduced in 2006 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, serves as a welfare measure for personnel of CAPFs, CPOs, State Police Forces, and their families nationwide.

-Expanding over the years, KPKB operates through 119 Master Bhandars as warehouses and over 1800 Subsidiary Bhandars as retail outlets, catering to more than 35 lakh beneficiaries with consumer goods at subsidised rates, according to the KPKB official website.

-The Central Purchase Committee (CPC) of KPKB negotiates discounts and promotional offers with firms to ensure cost savings for beneficiaries, who serve the nation in challenging conditions.

-This initiative mainly benefits serving and retired personnel of CAPFs (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles). Subsequently, KPKB services have extended to various departments under MHA and central security agencies such as RPF, I.B, SPG, NCRB, NIA, and all State Police Organisations.

-Additionally, the CPC has facilitated agreements with two-wheeler and four-wheeler firms, offering vehicles at reduced rates to personnel.

Get Current Updates on India News
