MHA tells states to aid plying of trucks

This is Bhalla’s third such letter citing Covid-19 lockdown guidelines that say all goods traffic be allowed to ply. The previous two letters were written on April 3 and 12 and asked local authorities to follow the orders in letter and spirit.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 00:25 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union home ministry on Thursday wrote to all states and Union territories directing them against stopping the movement of trucks and other goods carriers even if they are empty. (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
The Union home ministry on Thursday wrote to all states and Union territories directing them against stopping the movement of trucks and other goods carriers even if they are empty. The direction was issued amid reports that trucks were still not allowed to move freely and there were disruptions in the movement of essential items.

In the letter, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that local administrations “should not insist” on separate passes from the truckers and that field agencies be informed about these instructions so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level. Bhalla said free movement of trucks through interstate borders “is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period”.

This is Bhalla’s third such letter citing Covid-19 lockdown guidelines that say all goods traffic be allowed to ply. The previous two letters were written on April 3 and 12 and asked local authorities to follow the orders in letter and spirit.Clause 12 of the revised consolidated guidelines issued on April 15 allows “the movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving licence, an empty truck/vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or for pick up of goods”.

