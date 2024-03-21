MIB asks social media influencers not to endorse offshore betting, gambling sites

New Delhi: The information and broadcasting ministry (MIB) on Thursday advised social media endorsers and influencers to refrain from promoting or advertising, including surrogate advertisements, offshore online betting and gambling platforms. The ministry further advised online advertisement intermediaries not to focus such promotional content towards Indian audience (Representative image.)

The ministry said that such endorsements have a significant financial and socio-economic implications on consumers, particularly the youth.

India banned 138 offshore betting platforms last year. Later in the year, to curb illegal online gambling platforms, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also attached ₹5.87 crore from several individuals and entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ministry further advised online advertisement intermediaries not to focus such promotional content towards Indian audience. Social media intermediaries have also been advised to conduct sensitisation efforts among their users to refrain from publishing such content.

The advisory cautions that failure to comply with it may lead to proceedings under the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019 including removal or disabling of social media posts or accounts and penal action under applicable statutes.

The advisory underlines that while Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 provides for exemption from liability of intermediaries for third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by them.

The ministry reiterated the advisory by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) dated March 6, which had expressed concerns regarding endorsements of betting/gambling platforms by celebrities and influencers to endorse and promote their betting activities, and had cautioned that any such direct or indirect advertisement or endorsement shall be subject to rigorous scrutiny.