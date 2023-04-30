Microsoft to discontinue Windows 10, current version to be final

Microsoft has announced the end of support to its popular Windows 10 operating system (OS), adding that the current version of Windows 10 will be its last. A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US. (REUTERS/ FILE)

The support for all Windows 10 editions will be discontinued in October 2025, the tech giant said in an official blog post, on April 27.

“…Windows 10 will reach the end of support on October 14, 2025. The current version, 22H2, will be the final version, and all editions will remain in support with monthly security update releases through that date. Existing LTSC (long-term servicing channel) releases will continue to receive updates beyond that date based on their specific lifecycles,” Microsoft said.

What's next?

According to Microsoft, users must now transition to Windows 11, as there will be no further updates to Windows 10.

For those, however, who must continue to use Windows 10, it said they must update their OS to the 22H2 version, and use it through to October 14, 2025.

Windows 11

The Bill Gates co-founded company's existing and latest operating system was rolled out in October 2021, and deployed to all eligible devices in May next year. In Windows 11, Microsoft introduced new design elements, as well as several new features and productivity tools.

Windows 10

It was launched in July 2015, and is a direct successor to Windows 8.1, which came out in August 2013.

