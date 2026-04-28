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Middle-class roots to underworld rise, then deportation to India: Who is Salim Dola?

Born in India to a middle-class family in Mumbai's Byculla in 1966, Salim Dola quickly grew ties with Dawood Ibrahim and then became a drug kingpin.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:34 pm IST
Written by Poorva Joshi
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In a big breakthrough for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a key aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim was deported to India on Tuesday from Turkey. The deportation of Mohammad Salim Dola, the 59-year-old notorious drug trafficker, stood as an example of India's “zero tolerance” for the narco syndicate.

Salim Dola, a key drug kingpin and close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was deported to India on Tuesday.(ANI)

Born in India to a middle-class family in Mumbai's Byculla in 1966, Salim Dola quickly grew ties with Dawood Ibrahim and then became a mastermind behind one of the largest synthetic drug manufacturing and supply cartels operational in India.

He was detained by the Turkish Intelligence Agency and the Beylikduzu police before being deported to India.

Gutka to weed, then drugs: Dola's criminal past

According to a press release by the home ministry, Salim Dola was a subject of INTERPOL Red Notice issued at India’s request in 2024 and was wanted for prosecution in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India.

“Over the years Dola had established a major transnational drug trafficking syndicate spanning a number of countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. His two-decade long criminal antecedents include direct involvement in cases involving multiple high-value seizures of Heroin, Charas, Mephedrone, Mandrax and Methamphetamine in Maharashtra and Gujarat,” the release read.

According to the government, Salim Dola emerged as the bulk supplier to downstream distribution networks in India. His son Tahil and other associates had been arrested by the Mumbai Police after extradition from the UAE in 2025.

 
narcotics control bureau mumbai mumbai police dawood ibrahim
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