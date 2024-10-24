Migrant labourer shot at in J&K’s Tral in latest in series of such attacks

A migrant labourer was shot at in Tral in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)’s Pulwama district in the latest in a series of such targeted attacks, news agency Press Trust of India reported without further details. Security personnel during a search operation on Monday. (PTI)

People aware of the matter identified the migrant worker as Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh. He was shot at in Batgund in Tral. There was no immediate confirmation from the J&K Police on the latest attack.

Singh was reported to be stable and having sustained an injury to his hand. “We are ascertaining the details,” said a police officer.

On Monday, the police denied “social media reports” claiming the administration had asked migrant workers to leave Kashmir. The police said they were committed to ensuring security and fostering a safe environment for all to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation. “General public is advised not to pay heed to such false information on social media platforms.”

On Sunday, seven people, including a Kashmiri doctor, migrant labourers, and staff of a contractor working on a tunnel along the Srinagar-Leh national highway, were killed in a terror attack in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

The attack was the deadliest on civilians in the region since June 9 when nine pilgrims were killed after the bus they were in plunged into a valley when terrorists fired upon it in Reasi.

The Ganderbal attack was the first since the new government was sworn in J&K after it was stripped of its semi-autonomous status with the nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370 and divided into two Union territories in 2019.

Sunday’s attack was the fourth such assault on civilians. On October 18, the bullet-riddled body of Ashok Chauhan, 37, a labourer from Bihar, was recovered in the Shopian district. Another migrant worker from Bihar was killed in Bijbehara on April 17.

Two months earlier, Amritpal Singh, a labourer from Amritsar, was killed in Srinagar on February 7. Rohit Mashi, a migrant worker, injured in the incident succumbed to his injuries three days later.