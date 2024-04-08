Migrant from Uttarakhand shot by terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Terrorists targeted and injured a Dehradun resident on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials reported. Officials have stated that his condition is currently stable. (File)

According to the authorities, the attack occurred around 9pm in the Herpora area, where terrorists fired upon and wounded Dilranjeet Singh, a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, PTI reported.

Singh was immediately taken to the Shopian district hospital and was later referred to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment. Officials have stated that his condition is currently stable.

After the attack, the J&K police sealed off the area and launched a search operation to catch the perpetrators responsible for the attack.

On Friday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir prevented an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district. In Uri's Sabura Nala Rustam area, army personnel detected suspicious movement along the LoC and identified intruders, who then engaged in gunfire, prompting the soldiers to retaliate, resulting in the death of at least one terrorist.

One terrorist's body was recovered, with security forces suspecting that another may also have died. Additionally, arms and ammunition, including AK rifles, grenades, and currency, were seized from the encounter site.

In another incident on April 2, police sub-inspector Deepak Sharma was killed along with wanted criminal Vasudev and special police officer Anil Kumar was also injured during a gunfight on the premises of Government Medical College (GMC) around 10:30 pm in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, special awareness camps have been launched for Kashmiri migrants across Jammu and Udhampur districts encouraging their participation in national elections.

The elections in the Union Territoy are set to occur in five phases on April 19 (Udhampur) and 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), 13 (Srinagar), and 20 (Baramulla), with vote counting scheduled for June 4. These camps will be ongoing until April 14.