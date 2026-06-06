Migrant worker rescued from Kerala drain, claims he was trapped there by a magician

A migrant worker purportedly from West Bengal was pulled out of a drain in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Saturday (June 6) by fire force personnel, and he said he'd been stuck there for the past few days. Adding to the intrigue of the circumstances, the man claimed that he had been trapped there “by a magician”. Migrant worker claims he was trapped in a drain in Kozhikode, Kerala for the last few days by a magician (Manish/HT)

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The incident was first brought to light by a passerby who noticed a hand stretching out of a small opening in the drain, officials told news agency PTI. After being pulled out, the man told fire force personnel that he has been trapped there for the past few days by a magician.

“There is something suspicious and mysterious about how he got inside it. There is no open manhole or slab nearby from where he could have entered or fallen inside the drain. He was also dressed only in a trouser,” a fire force official said. “He is claiming that he was put inside it by magic by some magician.”

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Once the issue was brought to the notice of the officials, a hydraulic machine was used to pull one of the slabs covering the drain. Following this, the victim was pulled out with the personnel's support.

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Despite the rescue efforts proving successful, the circumstances surrounding the man's position, in particular questions regarding how he got stuck in the drain in the first place continue to puzzle officials.