Mild tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Tremors were felt at 12.41 pm at a depth of five kilometre with its epicentre at the centre of the state.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2018 15:25 IST
A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred in the valley region in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

A disaster management official said the tremors were felt at 12.41 pm at a depth of five kilometre with its epicentre at the centre of the state.

