Mild tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir
Tremors were felt at 12.41 pm at a depth of five kilometre with its epicentre at the centre of the state.
Indo Asian News Service, Srinagar
A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred in the valley region in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
No loss of life or damage to property was reported.
A disaster management official said the tremors were felt at 12.41 pm at a depth of five kilometre with its epicentre at the centre of the state.