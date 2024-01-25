Milind Deora's 'chickens came home to roost in West Bengal' post amid Cong-Mamata tussle

Former Congress leader Milind Deora who recently switched to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena after being miffed over the Congress leadership commented on Mamata Banerjee's sudden announcement to go solo in the Lok Sabha election and said, "...the chickens came home to roost in West Bengal." Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dropped the bomb as she said the Trinamool will be fighting the Lok Sabha election alone in West Bengal from all the 42 Lok Sabha seats. As this put a question mark on the fate of INDIA bloc's future, rumblings of discontent were voiced from other places too as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that AAP is alone in Punjab. Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday that Trinamool will contest alone in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"A few weeks ago, I stood as Maharashtra’s lone Congress leader, fighting to safeguard the party's interests from being taken for a ride. My warnings were disregarded & Congress surrendered to a party lacking MPs, MLAs, candidates or ideology," former Union minister Milind Deora posted on X on Thursday. He took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction by calling it a 'party lacking MPs, MLAs, candidates or ideology' -- as Deora's discontent with the Congress leadership was over Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency which the Congress was inclined to give to Uddav Sena since the sitting MP is from Uddhav's faction. Deora's family, however, has a long connection with the constituency and Deora represented the constituency twice.

The seat-sharing talks with regional partners proved to be a challenge for the Congress leadership. It hit a hurdle in Maharashtra paving the exit of Milind Deora. It faced roadblocks in both Punjab and West Bengal -- with both AAP and TMC saying they would go solo in Punjab and West Bengal, respectively.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Mamata Banerjee is a key leader of the INDIA bloc and the alliance can't be imagined with Mamata and TMC. Calling Mamata's announcement a 'speedbreaker', Jairam Ramesh said it does not mean the journey has come to an end.