Militant killed, cop injured in attack on police picket in Kashmir’s Anantnag

Suspected militants attacked a police picket at Achabal late on Friday night, a police official said.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2018 09:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Protesters throw stones at police during clashes in Kashmir.(Reuters)

A militant was killed and a policeman injured when a some ultras attacked a police picket in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Saturday.

Militants attacked a police picket at Achabal late Friday night, a police official said.

In retaliatory action, one militant was killed and his weapon was recovered, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The official said that in the shootout, a policeman sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 08:48 IST

