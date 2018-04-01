Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag, gunfight on in Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district in the early hours on Sunday, while another gunfight was on in Shopian district, police said.

Acting on a specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the Peth Dialgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces, he added.

In retaliatory firing by security forces, one militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, adding the operation was on.

The official said another encounter broke out in Shopian district of south Kashmir after the forces launched a search operation there.

The gunfight is going on there as well and further details are awaited, the official said.