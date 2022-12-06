Millets good for consumer, cultivator and climate: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for crop diversification and millet farming to enhance global food security and make agriculture climate resilient in a message delivered during the opening ceremony of International Year of Millets in Rome, the headquarters of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, an official statement said.

The UN General Assembly has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, following a proposal moved by India at the global body which was endorsed by 70 nations.

“Millets are easy to grow, climate resilient and drought resistant. Millets are a rich source of balanced nutrition, compatible with natural ways of farming and need less water. They are good for the consumer, cultivator and climate,” the PM said.

In his message, Modi said the pandemic followed by a conflict situation had shown that food security was still a “concern for the planet”, adding that millets were a “good way to increase agricultural and dietary diversity”.

India aims to raise exports of millets and also become and be the global hub for millets with a production of more than 17 million tonnes, or 80% of coarse cereals grown in Asia.

The earliest evidence for these grains has been found in the Indus civilization and they were one of the first plants to be domesticated for food, Modi said.

“I would like to congratulate the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organisation for the launch of the International Year of Millets 2023. I also express my appreciation to the different member nations who supported our proposal to mark the International Year of Millets.”

The Union government will organise events around millets as part of the celebrations. On Monday, Union minister of food and public distribution, Piyush Goyal, had said India must strive to become the global capital of millets, addressing a ‘Millets-Smart Nutritive Food’ Conclave in New Delhi. An international buyer-seller meet on millets was also held on the sidelines of the conclave.