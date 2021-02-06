'Minimise vaccine wastage, increase pace': Centre sets new targets for states

The Union health ministry on Saturday reviewed the vaccination status of all states and union territories as India covered 56,36,868 beneficiaries under its vaccination drive till 6pm. In a video conference held on Saturday, the states and UTs have been asked to increase coverage, ensure beneficiary turnout per sessions, health secretary Dr Manohar Agnani said. Efforts are to be made to ensure minimum vaccine wastage, states and UTs have been told.

The vaccination drive in India began with health care workers on January 16. From February 2, vaccination of frontline workers also started. Out of 56,36,868 beneficiaries, 52,66,175 are healthcare workers and 3,70,693 are frontline workers. So far, 54.7 per cent healthcare workers and 4.5 per cent frontline workers of all those registered have been covered.

Second Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13

As the administration of the second dose of vaccination will start from February 13, the Centre has set a deadline of February 20 to complete first-round vaccination of all healthcare workers. Mop-up rounds to cover healthcare workers for the first dose, if left after February 20, can take place till February 25.

So far, there have been 22 deaths — nine in hospital, 13 outside hospital, after vaccination but none of the deaths is linked with vaccination, Dr Agnani said.

States which have covered more than 60% healthcare workers include Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh.