Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Sunday called for the cancellation of wills and property transfers in cases where senior citizens were reportedly abandoned in government hospitals by their children after the transfer of property to their names. Minister calls to cancel property transfers to children if parents abandoned in Govt hospital

According to officials, in a "shocking and inhumane" trend, several elderly parents have been abandoned in government medical college hospitals by their children, often after transferring property rights to them.

"At the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences alone, over 150 cases of deserted senior citizens have been reported, with more than 100 similar cases in other medical institutions across the state," a statement from the Minister's Office said.

During a recent review meeting, the director of BIMS raised this issue with the Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil. Deeply concerned, the minister directed the director of medical education Dr BL Sujatha Rathod to alert all institute heads and lodge complaints with assistant commissioners to take action against the children responsible.

He also called for the cancellation of wills and property transfers executed by abandoned parents in favour of their children.

"Many abandoned parents have stated that their children deserted them in hospitals, knowing they would receive food, clothing, and shelter. While some cite economic hardships, most cases involve elderly individuals being left behind after they transferred their properties to their children.

To support these abandoned seniors, BIMS authorities have arranged shelter in retirement homes in and around Belagavi for 70 senior citizens, while many others remain in hospitals," the statement said.

Patil emphasised that the directors of the medical institutes must file complaints to ensure that assistant commissioners take action under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

"Many people are unaware of this law. It mandates that children or relatives must provide financial and medical support to senior citizens. If they fail to do so, parents have the legal right to cancel property transfers made in favour of their children," he stated.

According to him, As per Section 23 of the Act, if children neglect or abandon their parents after inheriting property, the law allows the cancellation of wills or property transfers, restoring ownership to the elderly parents.

With increasing reports of such cases, the government is stepping in to ensure justice for abandoned senior citizens and hold their children accountable, he added.

