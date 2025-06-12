Ministries allocated space in Central Vista building

Offices of the union home ministry, external affairs ministry, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, and the office of the principal scientific advisor to the government of India, all of which are at present located in the North and South Blocks, Shastri Bhawan and Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, have been allocated space at the newly built Central Secretariat Building 3 according to an office memorandum issued on Wednesday. The ministry of home affairs will occupy spaces on fourth, fifth and sixth floors (HT PHOTO)

Other than these ministries, the department of personnel and training, ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises and office of the MSME commissioner, rural development ministry and department of land resources too have been allocated space as part of the rejig in expected lines.

The ministry of home affairs will occupy spaces on fourth, fifth and sixth floors, while the offices of the external affairs ministry, principal scientific advisor to the PM and the petroleum ministry will occupy spaces on the third floor. The department of personnel and training have been allocated space on the first floor white rural development ministry and department of land resources have been given space on the ground floor. The ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises and its related offices will occupy the second floor.

The Central Secretariat Service Forum, is an umbrella body of central government employees has welcomed the decision made by the union government

HT had recently reported how the CCS-3 building was ready for utilisation and CCS-1, 2 as part of the Central Vista redevelopment will be the next buildings to be made ready. The office memorandum issued by the Deputy Director of Estates (operation and maintenance) uner the union ministry of housing and urban affairs said a separate communique will be issued for parking spaces for each of these ministries.