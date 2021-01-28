Ministries at odds over NEET exam
- Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options.
The ministry of health and family welfare is not in favour of a proposal by the ministry of education to hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental courses twice a year. This was conveyed to education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal by health minister Harsh Vardhan after consultations with the National Medical Commission (NMC), an official confirmed to the HindustanTimes.
Following this, Pokhriyal made a personal appeal to the health minister to reconsider the matter. “The health minister has now assured (his counterpart) that he will reconsider the decision,’’ an official aware of the development said, requesting anonymity.
Dr Aruna V Vanikar, who is the president of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, told Hindustan Times that a final decision is awaited. “We are yet to hear the final word on this from the government of India.’’
The official cited in the first instance confirmed that Pokhriyal’s pitch for holding the exam more than once , was met with apprehension by health ministry officials,although it was not clear exactly why. The official said that this was after deliberations by the National Medical Commission (NMC), which is responsible for the syllabus of the tests. HT got in touch with chairman of the commission, Dr SC Sharma, who declined comment. “Please ask the health ministry for further details,’’ he said.
A health ministry spokesperson told HT: “It (the proposal) is presently under consideration of the NMC and the ministry.”’ But a second official said the health ministry’s and especially the NMC’s reluctance to give the clearance was because they felt it was within their purview to decide the course of medical exams and not the National Testing Agency’s call.
Pokhriyal’s proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options to take the exam. The education ministry has already announced that the joint entrance examination for admission to engineering colleges will be held online four times a year from this year. The ministry was hoping for a similiar decision for medical students too.
Hindustan Times reached out to National Testing Agency head Vineet Joshi, who didn’t respond to queries. The agency wrote formally to the health ministry to allow online exams earlier this month. Its rationale for providing an online option and an alternative date was to make it easier for the 1.5 million candidates who had registered for the exam last time around.
While there were many students who moved Supreme Court against the exams being held during a pandemic, when the exam took place in September, just around 10% of students were absent. The second official said that while fears about Class XII students being distracted by NEET twice a year was a valid concern, the real reason could be the health ministry not being thrilled by MBBS students being selected by the education ministry’s NTA instead of NMC, which controls medical education.
Lawyer Shoeb Alam, who appeared for students in the NEET matter last year, said: “Increasing the frequency of the exam will be a popular move with students as they don’t have to wait another year to take the exam.’’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministries at odds over NEET exam
- Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swimming pools to movie halls, more curbs relaxed
- The guidelines for “Surveillance, Containment and Caution”, applicable for February 1-28, also said the civil aviation ministry may take a call on further opening up of international air travel in consultation with the MHA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
- The offer, however, is seen by many farm leaders as a tactic by the government to buy time, particularly keeping in mind the Punjab assembly elections due in February 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor, ex-gangster at centre of farmers’ ire
- The farmers accused the two of taking control of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha stage on Monday evening, and pushing farmers to march onto the Outer Ring Road rather than the route decided with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayalalithaa’s residence: Madras HC allows state to hold event on January 28
- Even though the case was posted for February 4, the court heard the case on Wednesday based on the request of the former Tamil Nadu CM's family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fix timeline for judicial appointments, says SC
- An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said that all endeavours should be made to ensure appointments come through in a time-bound manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC rigged the 2018 panchayat polls, alleges Suvendu Adhikari
- The TMC, however, has hit back calling it the height of hypocrisy and refuting the charges as baseless allegations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march
- Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France to sign two agreements during French minister's 5-day visit
- Singh and Pompili will preside over the signing of a letter of intent between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for developing a floating solar plant of up to 150 MW.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs
- Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox