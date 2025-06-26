Minor among four held for tossing ‘ganja balls’ into Goa jail

Police have arrested three men and detained a minor boy for allegedly throwing ganja rolled into balls in the premises of the high-security Central Jail in North Goa district, officials said. Minor, four others caught hurling ‘ganja balls’ into Goa central prison(Representative image/HT Photo)

Security guards at the jail, located in Colvale area, on Tuesday found seven balls containing 1.397 gm of the contraband, valued at ₹1.4 lakh, in the premises, Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta told reporters on Wednesday.

The balls were found were lying in a passage area of the inner corridor between two watch towers, he said.

An investigation indicated that four persons, including a minor boy, threw the 'ganja balls' in the jail premises from outside the compound wall in the wee hours of Tuesday, he said.

The police have arrested Gautam Talwar, Samuel Pujari and Jaffer Mulla, all from Mapusa town in North Goa, and apprehended the juvenile in this connection, the official said.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.