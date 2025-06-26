Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi
Minor among four held for tossing ‘ganja balls’ into Goa jail

PTI |
Jun 26, 2025 01:17 PM IST

The balls were found were lying in a passage area of the inner corridor of the Goa central jail between two watch towers.

Police have arrested three men and detained a minor boy for allegedly throwing ganja rolled into balls in the premises of the high-security Central Jail in North Goa district, officials said.

Minor, four others caught hurling ‘ganja balls’ into Goa central prison(Representative image/HT Photo)
Minor, four others caught hurling ‘ganja balls’ into Goa central prison(Representative image/HT Photo)

Security guards at the jail, located in Colvale area, on Tuesday found seven balls containing 1.397 gm of the contraband, valued at 1.4 lakh, in the premises, Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta told reporters on Wednesday.

The balls were found were lying in a passage area of the inner corridor between two watch towers, he said.

An investigation indicated that four persons, including a minor boy, threw the 'ganja balls' in the jail premises from outside the compound wall in the wee hours of Tuesday, he said.

The police have arrested Gautam Talwar, Samuel Pujari and Jaffer Mulla, all from Mapusa town in North Goa, and apprehended the juvenile in this connection, the official said.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
