Minor brought to Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital on pretext of job, gang-raped

A 15-year-old girl from Balrampur was allegedly gang-raped by three men after she was taken to BRD Medical College by a woman on the pretext of facilitating a nursing job for her on Saturday evening, police said.

While the girl alleged involvement of four people, including a woman, police registered a case against two persons.

Station house officer, Gulharia, Gulab Yadav said a case had been registered against two persons, identified as Afroz and Sonali, under sections 376 (rape), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 511 (offences punishable with life or other imprisonments).

“An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the victim who has been sent for medical examination. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused,” he said.

He said the girl was a student of class 9 at a school in Balrampur and belonged to a poor family.

She was looking for a job and met Sonali at Balrmapur bus station about 10 days ago.

A police officer familiar with the incident said Sonali called the girl to Gorakhpur promising a nurse’s job for her at BRD medical college.

When she reached Gorakhpur on Saturday afternoon, Sonali received her at the railway station and took her to medical college, he added.

Talking to media persons, the girl said Sonali introduced her to three men at the medical college who she claimed were also there for job.

She said later in the evening, Sonali asked her to go with Afroz to charge her mobile phone at the burn ward.

She said Afroz took her to the terrace of the burn ward and raped her. Later, the other two men also raped her, she added.