Minor Dalit boy, girl killed over open defecation in Madhya Pradesh

A minor boy and a minor girl, both from Dalit families, were allegedly beaten to death in a village in Shivpuri district, 312 kilometers north of Bhopal, on Wednesday morning while they were defecating in the open and the accused objected to their act, said police.

The incident took place at village Bhavkhedi in Sirsod police circle. The victims , aged 10 and 12, and the accused Hakim Yadav and Rameshwar Yadav belonged to the same village.

Both the accused have been arrested. Before attacking the minors, the accused, according to a police officer, clicked photos on their mobile phones.

One of the accused told the police that he killed the two as he was “commanded by the god to kill demons”.

Sirsod police station in charge RS Dhakad said, “The victims were defecating in the open near Panchayat Bhavan on Wednesday morning when the accused Hakim Yadav and Rameshwar Yadav objected to their act and later beat them mercilessly with lathis resulting in their death.”

He said the two children were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Superintendent of police (SP), Shivpuri Rajesh Chandel said, “An FIR has been registered under section 302 of IPC and relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the two accused. The accused have been arrested. Police are investigating the matter and also trying to know if the murder is related to superstition or untouchability.”

