A minor girl who was found unconscious after allegedly being sexually assaulted in north-east Delhi's Dayalpur area died at a hospital, police said on Saturday. Minor girl dies after sexual assault in north east Delhi's Dayalpur area(Representative image/PTI)

The Dayalpur police station had received a call about the suspected sexual assault around 8:41 PM on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

When the police officers reached the spot mentioned in the complaint, they found that the girl's father had already rushed her to JPC Hospital for medical help. However, upon arrival, the doctors examined and declared her dead.

According to a statement by local cops, “Prima facie, the attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on her face and alleged sexual assault.”

Police said a case has been registered under sections 103(1), 66, and 13(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Crime and forensic science teams have been deployed to inspect the area where the incident is suspected to have taken place.

Search operations are underway to identify and arrest the person responsible.

Two juveniles held over stabbing incident

In a separate case, police said two juveniles have been held in connection with the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in the Anand Parbat area of Delhi.

Earlier this week, on Monday, police received a call about an injured and unconscious boy near Durga Mandir in Taliwalan Basti. Upon reaching the spot Officers reached the spot and rushed the boy to RML Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

An eyewitness informed the police that as he and the victim were walking home together, two unidentified boys suddenly came up from behind them. Without any warning, the attackers stabbed the victim. After carrying out the assault, the two boys immediately fled the scene.

An FIR was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Anand Parbat police station, and the investigation is ongoing.