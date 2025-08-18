Minority status beyond Muslim institutions? What Uttarakhand’s new bill proposes

The Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, has been cleared by the state cabinet for introduction in the monsoon assembly session beginning Tuesday in Gairsain. Uttarakhand cabinet, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, clears law granting minority status to non-Muslim institutions.(@pushkardhami)

The legislation seeks to extend minority status in education beyond the Muslim community to include Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist, and Parsi institutions.

Until now, only Muslim-run institutions have enjoyed minority recognition in the state. The proposed law will make Uttarakhand the first state in the country to establish a framework that both grants such status and enforces standards of accountability and academic quality.

A key provision of the bill is the creation of the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, which will serve as the nodal body to review applications, grant recognition, and monitor compliance with guidelines issued by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

Officials told Hindustan Times the authority will ensure fairness in student assessment and promote transparency in governance.

“Once enacted, Uttarakhand will become the first state to legislate not only on granting minority status but also on ensuring academic excellence, accountability, and the protection of constitutional rights,” a senior official said.

The bill requires all institutions run by Muslim, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist, or Parsi communities to obtain recognition. They must be registered under the Society Act, Trust Act, or Company Act, and properties and accounts must be maintained in the name of the institution.

Officials added that the law aims to streamline a process that previously lacked uniformity, bringing it under one accountable authority. While safeguarding autonomy, it also empowers the government to oversee functioning and issue directions when necessary.

According to officials, the legislation will strengthen recognition procedures, ensure greater transparency, and raise the quality of education in minority institutions, benefiting students and communities alike.

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act, 2016, along with the Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition Rules, 2019, will be repealed effective July 1, 2026.

With inputs from Amit Bathla