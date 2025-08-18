Uttarakhand mulls minority status for non-Muslim educational institutions

Dehradun : The Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, was approved by the state cabinet on Sunday for tabling in the upcoming monsoon assembly session scheduled to be held on Tuesday at the summer capital in Gairsain of Chamoli district. The bill seeks to extend minority status to non-Muslim educational institutions in the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(PTI )

So far, minority status for educational institutions has been limited to the Muslim community. Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist and Parsi communities will also be eligible to establish and run institutions with minority recognition under the proposed law that the cabinet, chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, cleared.

Officials said the legislation is designed to create a transparent and modern process for granting such status while ensuring quality benchmarks in education.

The Bill provides for the creation of Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, which will serve as the nodal body to process applications and grant recognition. The authority will also be responsible for monitoring institutions to ensure compliance with the standards prescribed by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education and for maintaining fairness in student assessment.

“Once enacted, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to bring in a law that not only grants minority status but also lays down clear provisions to ensure academic excellence, accountability and protection of the constitutional rights of minority communities,” a senior state government official said on condition of anonymity.

Under the new framework, recognition will be mandatory for all educational institutions set up by Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain or Parsi communities. Institutions will be required to be registered under the Society Act, Trust Act or Company Act, and their properties and bank accounts must be maintained in the name of the institution itself.

According to officials, the law will streamline a process that until now lacked uniformity and bring it under a single accountable authority. While it seeks to safeguard the autonomy of minority institutions, the government will retain powers to oversee their functioning and issue directions when necessary.

“The bill balances independence with accountability. The emphasis will remain on transparency and quality in education, but without infringing upon the institutional rights of minority communities,” the official added.

Officials further said the legislation is expected to not only strengthen the recognition process but also raise the overall quality of education in minority-run institutions, benefitting both students and the communities involved.