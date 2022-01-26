'Mischievous': Ghulam Nabi Azad on 'fake news' that he removed Congress from Twitter profile

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad clarified on his Twitter that he has not changed his Twitter profile and there was some mischievous propaganda being circulated by some people to create confusion. After he was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award on the eve of the Republic Day. Azad clarified that nothing has been removed or added to his Twitter profile dismissing the fake claims of several social media users who took screenshots of Azad's Twitter bio and said that he has removed the Congress from his Twitter bio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Padma Awards 2022: Full list of 128 recipients named for civilian honours

Reports that he has removed the Congress from his Twitter bio came along with the strong speculation that Azad will be exiting the Congress. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a veiled dig at the G-23 leader as he praised former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's decision to decline the Padma award. "Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In Jan 1973, the most powerful civil servant of our country was told he was being offered the Padma Vibhushan on his leaving the PMO. Here is PN Haksar's response to it. It is a classic, and worthy of emulation," Jairam Ramesh tweeted along with a screenshot from his own book Intertwined Lives: PN Haskar and Indira Gandhi.

Ghulam Nabi Azad came under the attack of the Congress leaders since he led the group of 23 rebel Congress leaders who wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi demanding an overhaul in the party.

Rahul Gandhi has reportedly said that he or the party never disrespected Ghulam Nabi Azad. After his Rajya Sabha term ended, the Congress had reportedly asked the former J&K chief minister to head the party's J&K unit but he apparently refused saying that the party became non-existent in J&K.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}