Padma Awards 2022: Full list of 128 recipients named for civilian honours
Padma Awards 2022: Full list of 128 recipients named for civilian honours

Key names from Big Tech – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai – were among the Padma Bhushan recipients.
General Bipin Rawat, Olympian Neeraj Chopra, and former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya were among some notable names from the Padma awards recipients.&nbsp;(File Photo)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 09:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Government of India on Tuesday announced the Padma awards. Among the notable names, India's first chief of defence staff (CDS) – the late General Bipin Rawat – was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, while Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was among the Padma Shri recipients.

On the other hand, key names from Big Tech – including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai – were among the Padma Bhushan recipients, according to the Padma awards list issued by the central government on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

Some notable names from the Padma awards:

Padma Vibhushan: Kalyan Singh, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (posthumous); General Bipin Rawat, India's first chief of defence staff (posthumous)

Padma Bhushan: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech's chairman Krishna Ella and his co-founder wife Suchitra Ella, Serum Institute of India (SII) managing director Cyrus Poonawalla

Padma Shri: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra; Olympians Pramod Bhagat, and Vandana Kataria; singer Sonu Nigam

Here is the full list of the Padma awards recipients:

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
