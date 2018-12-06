Today in New Delhi, India
Miscreants pelt stones on RPF jawans, run away with loaded AK-47 rifle in Madhya Pradesh

Two RPF personnel were injured in the incident which took place near Badnagar, about 50 km from Ujjain, said Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Atulkar.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2018 20:39 IST
Students throw stones at the police during a protest over arrest of the student Adil when he was entering the school, at Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday. (PTI)

A group of miscreants allegedly ran away with an AK-47 rifle of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

RPF jawans on patrol duty along the railway track in Sundarbad area spotted about ten persons loitering about and asked them to stop, the SP said.

“The miscreants pelted stones at them, in which two jawans sustained minor injuries. The AK-47 rifle of one of them fell down. It had 20 rounds loaded,” Atulkar said.

The miscreants took the rifle and ran away, he said.

Police had cordoned off the area and were searching for the culprits, he added.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 20:39 IST

