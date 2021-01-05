e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Misinformation’: Health ministry says no ban on export of Covid-19 vaccine

‘Misinformation’: Health ministry says no ban on export of Covid-19 vaccine

The health secretary rubbished the claims that the government has banned the export of Covid-19 vaccines to meet local demands first.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the government never imposed any ban on the export of Covid-19 vaccine.
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the government never imposed any ban on the export of Covid-19 vaccine. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

In the wake of a controversy after it was reported that Serum Institute of India has been barred to export vaccines to other countries, the health ministry on Tuesday clarified that no such decision was taken ever. On Tuesday, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla too clarified that there was no ban on the exports of vaccine.

“The Union government has not banned the export of any of the Covid-19 vaccines. This should be absolutely clear. When I say Union government, I mean ministry of health and family welfare, ministry of commerce, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, directorate general of foreign trade. These are the departments which can ban the export of vaccines in any hypothetical situation. They have not taken any action regarding this. So, this is my earnest request to media friends that we should be on guard when such misinformation is spread,” health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Referring to the joint statement issued by the companies — Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — which have got restricted, emergency-use approval, the secretary said, “Among other things, the statement said vaccines are a global public health good and that the companies are considering it as their duty to the nation and the world at large. So what does it mean? It means that neither the government and nor the vaccine makers are talking about any ban.”

British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Central Vista project case of 'misplaced priorities': Congress after SC nod
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Sourav Ganguly fit enough to fly plane, run marathon: Dr Devi Shetty
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021 to get Tripper Navigation, new colour scheme
'Farmers adamant': Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
