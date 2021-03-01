Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP, says Kejriwal inspires her
- "Inspired by the honest governance of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and hard work of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party..." said Mansi Sehgal
Inspired by the 'honest governance' of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday. Sehgal, who was inducted into the party by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, praised Kejriwal for his policies for the health and education sectors, which she said are the “two main pillars” of prosperity.
"Inspired by the honest governance of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and hard work of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party, and I feel that through clean politics, we can bring about a substantial change in the world that we live in," Sehgal said, according to news agency PTI.
Sehgal also called on women and the youth of the country to take part in politics. "I would urge our youth and particularly our women to come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see,” Sehgal said at her induction.
Sehgal finished schooling at the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka and also attended Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology for a BTech degree. She describes herself as a TedX Speaker, an engineer and entrepreneur in her Instagram profile to her over 9,000 followers. In her run for Miss India, Sehgal had listed philanthropy as her interest.
Chadha inducted the former pageant winner into the party at the Naraina Vihar club. "I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal instil confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi into the AAP family,” Chadha was quoted as saying by PTI.
