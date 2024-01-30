‘Missing’ Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren holds meeting in Ranchi: Top updates

A day after a political row erupted over the whereabouts of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader chaired a meeting with ministers of his ruling coalition on Tuesday. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting with state cabinet ministers and MLAs in Ranchi on January 30.(PTI)

The meeting comes amid allegations by the BJP that the JMM chief was "absconding" to avoid the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged land scam case.

People close to the CM have said that Soren was “around Delhi" for legal consultation, and stressed that there was no need for ED to come “looking” for him since he had already conveyed to the federal agency that he was available to appear before them at 1 pm on Wednesday

Here's what has happened so far in Jharkhand: