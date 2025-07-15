Missing Patna bank manager's body found in well along with scooter

The dead body of a Patna bank manager was found in a well in Beur area of Hasanpur village on Tuesday, along with his scooter. During their search, the police first came across Varun's footwear, and eventually found his body in a well.(AFP File Photo/ Representational)

The deceased, Abhishek Varun, was a manager at ICICI Lombard and was a resident of Kankarbagh. He was missing since Sunday (July 13) night, PTI news agency quoted officials as saying.

Varun had attended a function with his family at Ramkrishna Nagar in Patna hours before he went missing. He had asked his wife and children to go home, saying he would follow them later, SDPO Phulwari Sushil Kumar said, according to PTI.

Varun's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation in the case is underway. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of accident,” PTI quoted the SDPO as saying.

‘Met with an accident’: Varun's last phone call to wife

After returning from the function, Varun's wife called him and asked when he would be coming back. To this, he responded that he was on his way home.

However, Varun called his wife around 3 am in the morning, telling her that he had met with an accident. He said that his scooter had fallen on him and that he was surrounded by walls.

Following this, his phone was switched off and his family was not able to contact him. They registered a missing person's complaint with the police the next morning, PTI reported.

During their search, the police first came across Varun's footwear, and eventually found his body in a well. Forensic teams reached the spot to investigate the incident.

Family members of the deceased have raised suspicions of murder, with Varun's father alleging that he was killed by an acquaintance, Live Hindustan reported. The deceased's father claimed that someone had knew that Varun would attend a function, following which he was called to Beur.