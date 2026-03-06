Missing Sukhoi-30 crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong hills, two pilots killed: IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet, which went missing after losing radar contact after take-off from Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday, crashed 60 km away in the hills of Karbi Anglong district, killing both pilots. Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.

In a statement on X handle, the IAF said the aircraft was on a training mission and identified the pilots as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar. “All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the statement said.

The IAF said the fighter jet was last in contact with the control station at around 7.42pm on Thursday before it went off radar, prompting a search and rescue operation.

Around the same time, a loud explosion-like sound was reported from a hilly area near Nilip block in Karbi Anglong. Residents of nearby villages said the sound was heard on Thursday evening and echoed across the surrounding hills. Some reported seeing smoke rising from the direction of the hills shortly after the blast.

Officials said the crash site is a remote and densely forested area, making the search operation difficult. On Friday, officials said parts of the fighter jet were noticed in the area, and human body parts were recovered from the site.

Search and recovery operations in the area continued as teams worked to reach the exact crash site in the difficult hill terrain.

The Sukhoi-30MKI is one of the IAF’s most advanced and versatile fighter aircraft. It is a crucial component of India’s frontline air defence capability. Developed through a collaboration with Russia, the aircraft is designed for long-range missions and can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat roles.

Officials said further details about the circumstances of the accident are expected after an investigation into the incident.