Odisha farmer grows world's costliest Miyazaki mangoes worth ' 3 lakh/kg': Why are they so pricey?

A farmer in Odisha’s Kalahandi district has grown the world's most expensive mangoes ‘Miyazaki’ in his orchid. Miyazaki mangoes cost ₹2.5 lakh to 3 lakh per kg in the international market. The farmer, Rakshyakar Bhoi, was able to grow the rare mango variety on his farmland by sourcing its seed through the state horticulture department, news agency ANI reported.

The Miyazaki mangoes is a rare variety sold for whopping up to ₹ 3 lakh in the international market.(HT File Photo)

Bhoi is a native of Kandulguda village which comes under the Dharamgarh subdivision. He grows several varieties of mangoes in his orchid, according to ANI. Speaking about its benefits, Bhoi said “…very colourful in its appearance, the mangoes have a unique taste…it is high in vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants…it helps protect the body against disease and promotes overall health. It also contains dietary fibre, potassium, and magnesium.”

Why are Miyazaki mangoes so pricey?

1)The Miyazaki mangoes variety is originally a Japanese breed, grown in Miyazaki city and is high in demand due to its distinctive flavour and medicinal value.

2)In India, this variety is also known as 'Red Sun' and in Bengali 'Surja Dim' (Red egg). Additionally, in Japan, during the checking process, those which pass the highest quality standard are called “Eggs of the Sun” (Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese).

3)Compared to other varieties, these mangoes have 15% or higher sugar content. In Japan, it is grown during the peak harvest season between April and August. As per the Japanese trade promotion centre, this variety is a type of "irwin" mango which is different from the yellow “pelican mango" and is widely grown in Southeast Asia.

4)Other than antioxidants, these are packed with beta-carotene and folic acid. These beneficial nutrients are helpful for individuals with tired eyes, as they prevent reduced vision, as per the trade promotion centre.

5)Though very popular in demand, assistant director of horticulture, Kalahandi, Tankadhar Kalo said these kinds of varieties need more research.

