Get tomatoes at just 70/kg online in Delhi with ONDC: 5 easy steps for home delivery

As the retail price of tomato skyrockets at ₹130-140 per kg, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) has collaborated with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), offering a convenient solution for consumers to buy this red essential at the discounted rate of ₹70 per kilogram in Delhi. Online sale of discounted tomatoes through ONDC.(Magicpin)

How to buy discounted tomatoes online through ONDC?

ONDC operates as UPI and doesn't require a separate app download. You can find it integrated with existing apps like Paytm, Magicpin, My Store, Pincode, etc.

Here's a step-by-step guide to purchase discounted tomatoes through Paytm and Magicpin. The process is similar for other stores.

Using Paytm App:

Step 1: Make sure you have the Paytm app downloaded and logged in.

Step 2: Open the app and search for 'ONDC Food' in the search box in the top right corner.

Alternatively, scroll down to find 'Paytm se ONDC.'

Step 3: On the ONDC page, search for 'Tomatoes from NCCF.'

Step 4: You'll see a list of available stores based on your delivery pin code, such as the NCCF store at Nehru Place, New Delhi.

Step 5: Place your order by selecting the delivery address and submitting payment.

Using Magicpin:

Step 1: Make sure you have the Magicpin app downloaded and logged in.

Step 2: Open the app and search for 'Tomatoes from NCCF.'

Step 3: You'll see a list of available stores based on your delivery pin code, such as the NCCF store at Nehru Place, New Delhi.

Step 4: Place your order by selecting the delivery address and completing the payment.

By following these simple steps, you can easily order discounted tomatoes from the comfort of your home, avoiding the hassle of standing in long queues at physical outlets. NCCF assures that the tomatoes are fresh and of export quality.

How much quantity of discounted tomatoes can be bought through ONDC?

You can buy a maximum and minimum quantity of 2 kg at ₹70/kg. Also the order duration is currently limited from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and based on the limited stocks and delivery pin codes.

How fast is the delivery time?

The delivery time, usually one day, is displayed on the order page. Generally, home delivery doesn't have any additional charges, so your total order cost would be ₹140.

Government intervention as tomato rates touch the sky

Online retailers are currently selling tomatoes at approximately ₹120-130 per kg, while the retail market prices are even higher, reaching to ₹150 per kg in some markets.

In response to the situation, the government directed the NCCF and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to procure tomatoes from surplus states and sell them at a reduced rate. Initially, physical retail was started at limited locations at ₹90 per kg and then further reduced to ₹80 per kg from July 16, finally reaching ₹70 per kg. And now it is also sold through online platforms.

