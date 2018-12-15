Mizo National Front leader Zoramthanga sworn in as Mizoram chief minister

Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga was on Saturday sworn in as Mizoram’s new chief minister.

Zoramthanga was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor K Rajasekharan at a ceremony in Aizawl.

The MNF president took the oath in Mizo language.

Zoramthanga, who has been chief minister of Mizoram twice, was back on Tuesday after being in political wilderness for two assembly terms.

The 74-year-old rebel-turned-politician was a former underground leader and a close aide of the legendary MNF leader Laldenga

A former Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, 74, was elected for a fifth term from Aizawl East-I seat, defeating Independent candidate K. Sapdanga by a margin of 2,504 votes.

The MNF, which got only five seats in the 2013 Assembly polls, secured 26 seats this time, while the ruling Congress won only five against 34 seats last time.

The MNF, a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), governed Mizoram for 10 years -- 1998-2003 and 2003-2008.

MNF’s founder and former militant leader Laldenga had headed two brief MNF-led governments in 1986-1987 and 1987-1988 before the President’s rule was imposed in the state on October 8, 1988.

However, both MNF and BJP contested polls separately in Mizoram. The MNF had put up 40 candidates and BJP 39, its highest ever.

The veteran tribal leader, Zoramthanga was earlier the Chief Minister of the Christian-dominated northeastern state for 10 years (1998-2003 and 2003-2008).

