Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of ZPM winning candidates

Vote counting is in progress in Mizoram. Candidates from the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are vying for victory in the 40 constituencies of the state. Although the MNF currently holds power in Mizoram, exit polls suggest a tight competition for control with the opposition ZPM.

Counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections underway.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 2018 Mizoram assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a resounding victory by capturing 26 out of the 40 seats, establishing a clear majority. In contrast, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) managed to secure only eight seats, while the Congress party won five.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Here's the list of ZPM candidates from the 40 constituencies in the state, and if they are winning or losing their seats.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: List of winning/losing ZPM candidates

Constituency ZPM Candidate Leading/Trailing Hachhek K J Lalbiakngheta leading Dampa Vanlalsailova trailing Mamit lalzirliana trailing Tuirial laltanmawia trailing Kolasib Lalfamkima has won Serlui Jimmy Laltlanmawia trailing Tuivawl Dawngliana trailing Chalfilh Lalbiakzama has won Tawi Lalnilawma has won Aizawl North 1 Vanlalhlana leading Aizawl North 2 Vanlalthlana leading Aizawl North 3 K. Sapdanga leading Aizawl East 1 Lalthansanga leading Aizawl East 2 B. Lalchhanzova trailing Aizawl West 1 TBC Lalvenchhunga has won Aizawl West 2 Lalnghinglova Hmar has won Aizawl West 3 V.L. Zaithanzama leading Aizawl South 1 Lalsawivunga has won Aizawl South 2 Lalchhuanthanga leading Aizawl South 3 Baryl Vanneihsangi leading Lengteng F. Rodingliana trailing Tuichang Tawnluia has won Champhai North H. Ghinzalala leading Champhai South Lt. Col Clement Lalhmingthanga trailing East Tuipui Dr.C.Lalrammawia leading Serchhip Lalduhoma has won Tuikum Vanlalruata leading Hrangturzo Lalmuanpuia Punte has won South Tuipui Jeje Lalpekhlua has won Lunglei North Malsawmtluanga leading Lunglei East Lalrinpuii leading Lunglei West T. Lalhlimpuia leading Lunglei South Lalramliana Papuia leading Thorang Rogmingliana trailing West Tuipui Nihar Kanti Chakma trailing Tuichawng Shanti Jiban Chakma trailing Lawngtlai West Lalnunsema trailing Lawngtlai East H. Biakzaua leading Siaha Kh. Beithie trailing Palak K. Robinson has won

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON