News / India News / Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of ZPM winning candidates

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Here is a full list of winning/trailing candidates from ZPM.

Vote counting is in progress in Mizoram. Candidates from the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are vying for victory in the 40 constituencies of the state. Although the MNF currently holds power in Mizoram, exit polls suggest a tight competition for control with the opposition ZPM.

Counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections underway.(PTI)

In the 2018 Mizoram assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a resounding victory by capturing 26 out of the 40 seats, establishing a clear majority. In contrast, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) managed to secure only eight seats, while the Congress party won five.

Here's the list of ZPM candidates from the 40 constituencies in the state, and if they are winning or losing their seats.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: List of winning/losing ZPM candidates

ConstituencyZPM CandidateLeading/Trailing
HachhekK J Lalbiaknghetaleading
DampaVanlalsailovatrailing
Mamitlalzirlianatrailing
Tuiriallaltanmawiatrailing
KolasibLalfamkimahas won
SerluiJimmy Laltlanmawia trailing
TuivawlDawnglianatrailing
ChalfilhLalbiakzamahas won
TawiLalnilawmahas won
Aizawl North 1Vanlalhlanaleading
Aizawl North 2Vanlalthlanaleading
Aizawl North 3K. Sapdangaleading
Aizawl East 1Lalthansangaleading
Aizawl East 2B. Lalchhanzovatrailing
Aizawl West 1TBC Lalvenchhungahas won
Aizawl West 2Lalnghinglova Hmarhas won
Aizawl West 3V.L. Zaithanzamaleading
Aizawl South 1Lalsawivungahas won
Aizawl South 2Lalchhuanthangaleading
Aizawl South 3Baryl Vanneihsangileading
LengtengF. Rodinglianatrailing
TuichangTawnluiahas won
Champhai NorthH. Ghinzalalaleading
Champhai SouthLt. Col Clement Lalhmingthangatrailing
East TuipuiDr.C.Lalrammawialeading
SerchhipLalduhomahas won
TuikumVanlalruataleading
HrangturzoLalmuanpuia Puntehas won
South TuipuiJeje Lalpekhluahas won
Lunglei NorthMalsawmtluangaleading
Lunglei EastLalrinpuiileading
Lunglei WestT. Lalhlimpuialeading
Lunglei SouthLalramliana Papuialeading
ThorangRogminglianatrailing
West TuipuiNihar Kanti Chakmatrailing
TuichawngShanti Jiban Chakmatrailing
Lawngtlai WestLalnunsematrailing
Lawngtlai EastH. Biakzaualeading
SiahaKh. Beithietrailing
PalakK. Robinsonhas won
