Mizoram CM denies exclusion of Chakmas in allocation of Covid-19 relief

Updated: May 01, 2020 08:29 IST

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday denied allegations that Chakmas from the state stranded outside due to the lockdown have not been provided aid from the CM’s relief fund.

In a statement on Thursday, the Mizoram Chakma Alliance Against Discrimination (MCAAD) had urged the chief minister to provide relief to hundreds of Chakmas stranded in various parts of the country.

The organisation alleged that while the Mizoram government had allocated Rs 2.34 crore from the chief minister’s fund to various Mizo NGOs across the country to help those stranded from the state, no Chakma NGO has been given any assistance.

“Chakmas of Mizoram constitute 8.8% of the state’s total population and at present there are over 1,000 Chakmas stranded outside the state. As there is limited socialisation between communities, only giving grants to the Mizo NGOs is not enough to reach out to non-Mizos like the Chakmas,” the statement said.

The Chakma group urged the Mizoram government to provide relief to stranded Chakmas through the Chakma Autonomous District Councul (CADC) or directly to Chakma NGOs.

“We have distributed relief equally to everybody through local task forces within the state. For those stranded outside, people need to understand that we don’t give money to individuals directly,” the chief minister told HT over phone from Aizawl.

“The government hands over money to resident commissioners at various places where we have Mizoram Houses. At places where we don’t have offices, we give money to the welfare organizations and it is for them to distribute among those who are in need,” he added.

Zoramthanga said that if the Chakma groups need any assistance they should approach the resident commissioners at places where the state government has offices or else to contact the chief secretary’s office in Aizawl.