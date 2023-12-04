Mizoram election results 2023: ZPM fights back, defeats deputy CM Tawnluia of MNF. Latest updates

The Zoram People's Movement or ZPM, the opposition party, was ahead of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) as the initial trends poured in for the Mizoram assembly election results 2023 on Monday morning. The ZPM edged past the MNF after very early trends showed that chief minister Zoramthanga's party was leading as the counting of ballot papers was underway.

Tawnluia, deputy Chief Minister of Mizoram