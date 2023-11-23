close_game
Mizoram's 'no' to firecrackers for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Mizoram's 'no' to firecrackers for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Nov 23, 2023

Mizoram, a Christian-majority state, is preparing for a grand celebration of the two events.

The Mizoram government will impose a complete ban on firecrackers and other fireworks during Christmas and New Year celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

A meeting of senior officials and leaders of several organisations convened by state chief secretary Renu Sharma on Tuesday decided that an appeal would be made to the public not to use or sell firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials during the festive season to ensure a pollution-free atmosphere.

The meeting also emphasised the need to strictly prohibit alcohol and other narcotics substances during the festive season, the official said.

In the past too, Mizoram had banned firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the festive season to avoid pollution and for security reasons during Christmas and New Year.

Firecrackers and other fireworks were also banned during festivals of other religious groups in the state.

