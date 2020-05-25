e-paper
MNS chief Raj Thackeray hits back at Yogi Adityanath for ‘seek permission for migrant workers’ remark

Adityanath had on Sunday asked officials to set up a migration commission and said that other states would require permission to hire workers from Uttar Pradesh as some states had treated them badly.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 13:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to media, in Lucknow in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
         

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying labourers will have to seek nod of the Maharashtra government if they wish to work here.

His remarks came a day after Adityanath said states will have to seek permission from his government if they want Uttar Pradesh’s migrant workers back.

“The Maharashtra government needs to take such things seriously. Any worker coming here to work should get duly registered with the government as well as local police. These workers should submit their documents and photographs as well,” Thackeray said in a statement.

The government needs to undertake such an exercise diligently, he added.

Adityanath had on Sunday asked officials to set up a migration commission and later said at a webinar that other states would require permission to hire workers from Uttar Pradesh as some states had treated them badly.

Besides, working on skill mapping and employment of migrant workers, the commission will fix their wages and come up with social security schemes, including insurance, for them.

“The migrants commission will work in the interest of the migrant workers. If any other state wants UP’s manpower, they cannot take them away just like that. Those states will have to do it with the consent and permission of the UP government. The way our migrant workers were ill-treated in those states, the UP government will take their insurance, social security in its hands now. The UP government will stand with them wherever they work, whether in UP, other states or other countries,” Adityanath said at the webinar.

Chairing a review meeting on Covid-19 and the lockdown earlier in the day, the chief minister asked the officers concerned to prepare a draft outline for the migration commission.

The chief minister also said that his government had facilitated the ‘safe and honourable’ return of 2.3 million (23 lakh) migrant workers so far and it would stay committed to bringing back all those who wanted to return.

