Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

MNS workers storm Pune man's home over ‘offensive’ post on Raj Thackeray

ht_print | ByNadeem Inamdar
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 09:43 AM IST

No arrest had been made at the time of reporting. In fact, police briefly detained the man whose residence the MNS workers stormed.

Tensions flared up in Pune’s Vanaz area on Thursday after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly stormed into the residence of a resident, Kedar Soman, and created a ruckus for posting an ‘offensive’ post about Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during the nomination filing of his son and party candidate Amit Thakeray for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.(PTI file)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during the nomination filing of his son and party candidate Amit Thakeray for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.(PTI file)

The incident was recorded on camera by the assailants themselves and later circulated online. No arrest had been made at the time of reporting. In fact, police detained Soman for some time.

The attack comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Mumbai where MNS workers allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper for refusing to speak in Marathi. Both these episodes have led to increased tensions amid a broader linguistic controversy in the state.

MNS Mumbai unit chief Sandeep Deshpande defended the Pune action. “If our party chief is criticised, then we will definitely respond,” he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / MNS workers storm Pune man's home over ‘offensive’ post on Raj Thackeray
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On