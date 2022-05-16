Mob attacks Dalit wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh despite police cover

Bhopal: A mob attacked a Dalit wedding procession at Pipalyakalan village in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Sunday night even as police were deployed for its security.

The attack came three months after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stayed in the village and ate berries a tribal woman offered him to promote the idea of equality.

Deepak Meghwal, who sought security for his sister’s wedding, said the mob threw stones and uprooted the tents erected for the guests when the procession arrived from the neighbouring Chhapeda village. He added police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob and control the situation.

Rajgarh police superintendent Pradeep Sharma said the mob also blocked the road leading to the wedding venue by placing stones to prevent the procession from reaching there. “The marriage was conducted under police protection.”

He said the tent owner uprooted the tents to save them from loss as he sensed trouble. “Later, police assured him of protection and the tents were set up again.”

Police said five of the 35 accused from the Dangi community have been arrested and booked for rioting, criminal intimidation, and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A member of the Dangi community said no one objected to the wedding procession of another Dalit family two days ago. “But the groom, Rahul Meghwal, of Chhapeda village was running a social media campaign against the villagers for fake propaganda of discrimination. Villagers felt offended and attacked his wedding procession.”

Rahul Meghwal said he was receiving threats and that is why he sought protection on social media.

Upper castes have been accused of attacking Dalits for owning a horse and taking out wedding processions in defiance of caste rules across the country. Officials have often been forced to provide security to Dalit wedding processions, including in Madhya Pradesh, or draw up alternate routes for them.

