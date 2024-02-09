Mob attacks home after a couple elopes in Belagavi

Belagavi: A mob of approximately 30 people, armed with sharp weapons, attacked the house of a man in Jinaral village in Belagavi on Wednesday in retaliation for his elopement with a married woman from their community, police said. Police said that after confirming the elopement, the woman’s family, along with relatives and acquaintances, armed with sharp weapons, stormed the man’s house. They ransacked the house before demolishing it. (HT Archives)

The incident comes months after a woman was paraded naked, tied to a pole and assaulted in the district after a couple had eloped .

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The couple, who absconded last Tuesday morning, were both married and had left their children behind. The eloped woman, a mother of two, and the man, identified as Lagamanna Walikar, faced the wrath of the woman’s family and relatives, who armed with axes, sickles, stones, and sticks attacked the man’s house.

Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled said, “After confirming the elopement, the woman’s family, along with relatives and acquaintances, armed with sharp weapons, stormed Lagamanna Walikar’s house. They ransacked the household before demolishing it.”

Upon noticing the armed mob approaching, Lagamanna’s mother swiftly relocated herself, her mother, and her son to a neighbouring house to ensure their safety. Guled added, “The trio sought refuge in a neighbour’s house to protect their lives, as the situation could have turned perilous.”

Following a report to Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 122, the police intervened and apprehended the attackers. Preliminary investigations revealed that the eloping couple had maintaineda relationship for several years, even after their marriages. “The woman has two children, and the man has a son,” added SP Guled.

In her complaint to Hukkeri police, Lagamanna’s mother, Shantawwa Walikar, alleged damages to household articles worth ₹3 lakh and reported a missing ₹3 lakh in cash. Hukkeri police arrested 28 people allegedly involved in the incident.

Shantawwa said she had condemned ue to her son’s actions during a meeting of the panch committee (elder members’ committee) held on Tuesday afternoon. “Despite my condemnation of my son’s actions and my request for punitive measures against him, my house was attacked and demolished,” she stated.

Yamakanamaradi police circle inspector Mahadev Shirahatti confirmed the arrest of two individuals, with FIRs filed under various sections of the IPC against them. “We are actively pursuing the remaining suspects named in the complaint,” he assured.

Police officials said that many of those listed in the complaint were not physically present during the attack, with some being elderly or suffering from health issues. “Taking such accused individuals for questioning may pose health risks, so we are handling the case with sensitivity,” a police official said.