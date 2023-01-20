‘Mob out of control’: Anurag Kashyap after PM Modi's advice to BJP workers on films

Film director-producer Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to Bharatiya Janata Party workers to stop commenting on movies comes late as the “mob is out of control now”, news agency PTI reported.

Addressing the BJP national executive on Monday, Modi, media reports claimed, had asked party workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party's development agenda on the back burner.

“If he had said this four years ago, it would have made a difference. Now, I don't think it'll make a difference. It was about controlling their own people. Things have gone out of hand now. I don't think anybody will listen to anyone,” Kashyap said at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'.

"When you stay silent, you empower prejudice and you empower hatred. It has now got so much empowered that it is a power in itself. The mob is out of control now," PTI quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam had last month objected to actor Deepika Padukone's attire in 'Besharam Rang' song in Hindi film "Pathaan". The minister had earlier also raised objections over certain content in some other movies and web series while defending Indian culture and traditions.

Mishra, a powerful minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, often hits headlines for his controversial comments – whether they are related to films or leaders of other political parties. Last month, while objecting to Deepika Padukone's saffron costume in the song from "Pathaan", Mishra had warned if certain scenes were not "corrected", the government would consider what to do about its screening.

In October last year, Mishra had warned the makers of another Bollywood film, “Adipurush”, based on the epic Ramayana, of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in a “wrong” way were not removed.

