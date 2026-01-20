Mobile internet cut, prohibitory orders in Assam dist after unrest over death

SILCHAR: The Assam government on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders, suspended mobile internet and deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in Kokrajhar after tension erupted in the region over the mob lynching of a person on January 19, police said on Tuesday. Kokrajhar [Assam], Jan 20 (ANI): Police deployed during a protest between two groups at National Highway, in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of India’s new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita banned assembly of more than four people in public places and prohibited demonstrations or protests in the district.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum, said in a post on X that mobile internet was suspended in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, and that he was in touch with top state officials.

An Assam government order suspending mobile internet in Chirang district cited deterioration of law and order situation in parts of the district following an incident in Kokrajhar’s Mansingh Road on Monday evening. In this case, a Scorpio vehicle with three Bodo individuals hit two tribals at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar PS. In retaliation, the Bodo individuals were thrashed by tribals from the neighbourhood and the vehicle was torched, the order said.

“Whereas, as a fallout of the incident occurring in Kokrajhar district, the turmoil is fast spreading to neighbouring BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region, an autonomous division in Assam) districts with every likelihood of creating law and order situation in these districts as well,” Assam additional chief secretary Ajay Singh said in the order.

On Tuesday morning, both Bodo and Adivasi communities blocked the National Highway adjacent to Karigaon outpost, burnt tyres and some houses. The Karigaon outpost and an office building were also attacked by the mob.

In a post in Assamese on X, Sarma said senior officers of the district and state administration were coordinating efforts on the ground and that central armed police forces, including the RAF, had been deployed to ensure public safety.

“To maintain law and order, internet services have been temporarily suspended in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts,” Sarma said, appealing for cooperation from community leaders and political representatives. “I urge everyone to assist the government in restoring peace and normalcy at the earliest and to ensure the safety of the public.”

Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary said the incident was unfortunate and suggested that a “third force” was attempting to disrupt peace in the region.

“In Bodoland, indigenous communities and the Bodo community have lived together peacefully for a long time. I believe a third force is trying to disturb this harmony,” Mohilary said, urging people not to be provoked or indulge in violence.