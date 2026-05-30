Mobile internet suspended in NIT Faridabad ahead of RRTS corridor demolition drive

Mobile internet, dongle and bulk SMS services in NIT Faridabad and adjoining areas were suspended for nearly 22 hours, from 12:30 am to 10 pm on Saturday, as a precautionary measure ahead of a demolition drive being carried out to clear land for the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, police said. Both religious structures were demolished in the drive launched post-midnight amid intense security deployment, officers added. (X)

Police officers said that a temple and a mosque were among the structures slated for demolition, due to which the decision was taken to suspend internet and bulk SMS services, excluding banking and mobile recharge services. Both religious structures were demolished in the drive launched post-midnight amid intense security deployment, officers added.

According to the officers, police had intelligence input that anti-social elements may attempt to create unrest and disturb public peace and tranquillity.

Officers said that, additionally, there was a clear potential for disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities, and disturbance of public law and order in the NIT Zone of Faridabad district due to the misuse of internet services through the spread of inflammatory material and false rumours. As a result, all these services were clamped by the Haryana Department of Home Affairs on the basis of an official communication issued by the Faridabad Deputy Commissioner.

Faridabad police public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said that traffic diversions have been made so that commuters do not face any problems due to the demolition drive.

“Road leading to Sainik colony from Metro Mor via ESIC chowk and Masjid chowk, another route from DCP NIT office to Mulla hotel and Namaste Chowk, which was earlier known as Chimani Bai chowk, will also remain closed till 2 pm on Saturday due to the ongoing demolition drive,” he said.

Yadav said alternate routes have already been prepared for commuters in view of the drive. “Multiple notices were served for the demolition work, but the majority of the owners did not remove their structures, after which the drive was taken up,” he added.