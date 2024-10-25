Mobile tower stolen from Shivamogga, probe begins

A mobile tower installed by a private telecom company was stolen along with its components from Tipu Nagar in Shivamogga, police said on Thursday. The stolen equipment includes not only the tower structure itself but also essential spare parts (File photo)

Tunganagar police inspector NT Gururaj quoted the telecom company as saying: “The mobile tower, which was set up in 2008 to provide network coverage to the surrounding areas, became difficult to maintain during the Covid-19 pandemic due to staff shortages. When the company’s personnel returned to the site in 2023, they were shocked to discover that the tower and spare parts valued at approximately ₹46.30 lakh had gone missing.”

Following the discovery, the telecom company filed a formal complaint, leading the court to order the Tunganagar police to take immediate action. In compliance with the court’s direction on Monday, the police registered a case on Wednesday and launched an investigation to identify the culprits behind the audacious heist.

The stolen equipment includes not only the tower structure itself but also essential spare parts. Investigators are still trying to figure out how the thieves managed to dismantle and transport the massive structure—an act that would require significant manpower—without drawing attention.

Gururaj said: “We registered a case of theft on Wednesday and have launched an investigation as per the directions of the Shivamogga JMFC court. The company officials are unsure about the exact timing of the theft. We suspect that scrap merchants might have dismantled the tower and sold it off. We’re actively investigating the matter.”

The telecom company could not be reached out for any response on the matter.